Shah and Cal Poly host UCSB

Cal Poly Mustangs (7-8, 2-3 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (9-5, 3-1 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Cal Poly Mustangs (7-8, 2-3 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (9-5, 3-1 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly visits UCSB after Annika Shah scored 27 points in Cal Poly’s 61-56 victory against the UCSD Tritons.

The Gauchos have gone 6-2 in home games. UCSB is seventh in the Big West at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 61.1 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

The Mustangs are 2-3 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly is second in the Big West with 13.3 assists per game led by Shah averaging 2.7.

UCSB averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Cal Poly allows. Cal Poly has shot at a 38.3% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points below the 38.4% shooting opponents of UCSB have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Marin is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Gauchos.

Shah is shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 15.1 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 7-3, averaging 66.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Mustangs: 4-6, averaging 53.6 points, 26.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.