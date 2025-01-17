SFA visits Nicholls State following Brown’s 37-point game

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (8-9, 1-5 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (10-7, 4-2 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (8-9, 1-5 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (10-7, 4-2 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State hosts SFA after Robert Brown III scored 37 points in Nicholls State’s 88-82 win against the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Colonels are 5-2 on their home court. Nicholls State is 4-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The ‘Jacks are 1-5 in conference matchups. SFA ranks fourth in the Southland scoring 34.8 points per game in the paint led by Chrishawn Christmas averaging 7.3.

Nicholls State makes 43.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than SFA has allowed to its opponents (39.1%). SFA has shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points greater than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Nicholls State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 12.2 points.

Nana Antwi-Boasiako is averaging 9.8 points and 6.5 rebounds for the ‘Jacks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 7-3, averaging 77.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

‘Jacks: 4-6, averaging 63.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

