SFA visits Nicholls State after Brown’s 37-point outing

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (8-9, 1-5 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (10-7, 4-2 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -4.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State hosts SFA after Robert Brown III scored 37 points in Nicholls State’s 88-82 win against the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Colonels are 5-2 on their home court. Nicholls State ranks fifth in the Southland in rebounding averaging 33.6 rebounds. Mekhi Collins leads the Colonels with 6.4 boards.

The ‘Jacks are 1-5 against conference opponents. SFA has a 4-7 record against opponents over .500.

Nicholls State averages 74.8 points, 11.3 more per game than the 63.5 SFA gives up. SFA has shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points greater than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Nicholls State have averaged.

The Colonels and ‘Jacks match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Ireland is shooting 41.1% and averaging 13.8 points for the Colonels.

Kyle Hayman is shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the ‘Jacks, while averaging 12.2 points and 1.9 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 7-3, averaging 77.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

‘Jacks: 4-6, averaging 63.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

