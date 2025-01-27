SFA takes on East Texas A&M, looks to halt 4-game skid

East Texas A&M Lions (2-18, 0-9 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (8-12, 1-8 Southland) Huntsville, Texas; Monday, 8:30 p.m.…

East Texas A&M Lions (2-18, 0-9 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (8-12, 1-8 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: ‘Jacks -8.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: SFA comes into the matchup against East Texas A&M after losing four in a row.

The ‘Jacks are 5-5 on their home court. SFA is the Southland leader with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Juhlawnei Stone averaging 2.4.

The Lions are 0-9 in conference games. East Texas A&M averages 15.6 turnovers per game and is 1-8 when winning the turnover battle.

SFA’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game East Texas A&M allows. East Texas A&M averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game SFA allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chrishawn Christmas is averaging 7.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the ‘Jacks. Kyle Hayman is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Scooter Williams Jr. is averaging 11.1 points for the Lions. Yusef Salih is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 3-7, averaging 63.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Lions: 1-9, averaging 64.0 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

