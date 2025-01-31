SFA plays Lamar, seeks 4th straight victory

Lamar Cardinals (14-5, 9-1 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (17-5, 7-4 Southland) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Lamar Cardinals (14-5, 9-1 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (17-5, 7-4 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA comes into a matchup against Lamar as winners of three games in a row.

The Ladyjacks are 8-1 in home games. SFA ranks ninth in the Southland with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Ashlyn Traylor averaging 1.7.

The Cardinals are 9-1 against conference opponents. Lamar ranks ninth in the Southland with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Akasha Davis averaging 4.6.

SFA averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 5.2 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Lamar allows. Lamar scores 7.7 more points per game (69.8) than SFA allows (62.1).

The Ladyjacks and Cardinals face off Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Faith Blackstone is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Ladyjacks. Harmaine Dominguez is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sabria Dean averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc. Davis is shooting 62.6% and averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ladyjacks: 7-3, averaging 82.1 points, 39.4 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 69.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.0 points.

