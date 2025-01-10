SFA faces Lamar following Moore’s 20-point showing

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (13-3, 3-2 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (9-4, 4-0 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (13-3, 3-2 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (9-4, 4-0 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA visits Lamar after Trinity Moore scored 20 points in SFA’s 87-81 loss to the SE Louisiana Lions.

The Cardinals are 7-0 in home games. Lamar has a 9-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Ladyjacks are 3-2 in Southland play. SFA ranks eighth in the Southland with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Ashlyn Traylor averaging 1.6.

Lamar makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.4 percentage points higher than SFA has allowed to its opponents (36.6%). SFA averages 25.2 more points per game (81.0) than Lamar allows (55.8).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabria Dean is shooting 45.2% and averaging 13.0 points for the Cardinals.

Faith Blackstone is averaging 16.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Ladyjacks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 71.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.3 points per game.

Ladyjacks: 7-3, averaging 79.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

