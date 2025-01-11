Seymour scores 15 as East Tennessee State takes down The Citadel 70-52

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Jaden Seymour scored 15 points as East Tennessee State beat The Citadel 70-52 on Saturday…

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Jaden Seymour scored 15 points as East Tennessee State beat The Citadel 70-52 on Saturday night.

Seymour added five rebounds and three steals for the Buccaneers (10-7, 3-1 Southern Conference). John Buggs III scored 12 points, shot 2 for 3 from beyond the arc and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line. Quimari Peterson shot 4 for 9, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Cameron Glover led the Bulldogs (5-10, 0-4) in scoring, finishing with 13 points and two steals. John Adams added 10 points for Citadel. Brody Fox finished with 10 points and four assists. The Bulldogs extended their losing streak to seven in a row.

Both teams play again on Wednesday. East Tennessee State visits Furman and Citadel travels to play UNC Greensboro.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

