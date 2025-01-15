Seton Hall visits Marquette after Vice’s 20-point performance

Seton Hall Pirates (12-4, 4-1 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (11-5, 3-2 Big East) Milwaukee; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Seton Hall Pirates (12-4, 4-1 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (11-5, 3-2 Big East)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette takes on Seton Hall after Halley Vice scored 20 points in Marquette’s 64-59 win over the Villanova Wildcats.

The Golden Eagles are 8-1 in home games. Marquette leads the Big East with 36.0 points in the paint led by Skylar Forbes averaging 9.0.

The Pirates have gone 4-1 against Big East opponents. Seton Hall ranks fifth in the Big East with 14.8 assists per game led by Amari Wright averaging 4.5.

Marquette scores 68.9 points, 10.5 more per game than the 58.4 Seton Hall gives up. Seton Hall has shot at a 39.9% clip from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points greater than the 35.9% shooting opponents of Marquette have averaged.

The Golden Eagles and Pirates square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Forbes is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 15.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks.

Wright is averaging 4.3 points, 4.5 assists and 2.2 steals for the Pirates.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 69.1 points, 35.5 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Pirates: 8-2, averaging 65.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

