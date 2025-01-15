Seton Hall visits Butler following Coleman’s 26-point game

Seton Hall Pirates (6-10, 1-4 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (7-10, 0-6 Big East) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Seton Hall Pirates (6-10, 1-4 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (7-10, 0-6 Big East)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -6.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall visits Butler after Isaiah Coleman scored 26 points in Seton Hall’s 91-85 loss to the Providence Friars.

The Bulldogs are 5-5 in home games. Butler ranks seventh in the Big East in rebounding averaging 31.9 rebounds. Andre Screen paces the Bulldogs with 5.6 boards.

The Pirates are 1-4 against conference opponents. Seton Hall ranks sixth in the Big East shooting 34.8% from 3-point range.

Butler is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 44.5% Seton Hall allows to opponents. Seton Hall averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Butler allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmyl Telfort is scoring 15.5 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Bulldogs.

Dylan Addae-Wusu is averaging 9.9 points, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Pirates.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 67.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Pirates: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

