Seton Hall plays No. 6 UConn following Eads’ 20-point showing

Seton Hall Pirates (13-4, 5-1 Big East) at UConn Huskies (16-2, 7-0 Big East) Storrs, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

Seton Hall Pirates (13-4, 5-1 Big East) at UConn Huskies (16-2, 7-0 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall faces No. 6 UConn after Jada Eads scored 20 points in Seton Hall’s 58-52 victory against the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Huskies are 7-1 on their home court. UConn is second in the Big East with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Sarah Strong averaging 6.2.

The Pirates are 5-1 in conference play. Seton Hall ranks eighth in the Big East scoring 27.1 points per game in the paint led by Faith Misonius averaging 8.0.

UConn averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Seton Hall gives up. Seton Hall scores 14.5 more points per game (65.8) than UConn allows (51.3).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paige Bueckers is averaging 19.4 points, 3.8 assists and 2.1 steals for the Huskies.

Eads averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 11.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.8 points per game.

Pirates: 8-2, averaging 65.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points.

