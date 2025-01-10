Seton Hall hosts Creighton following Maly’s 28-point performance

Creighton Bluejays (13-3, 5-0 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (12-3, 4-0 Big East) South Orange, New Jersey; Saturday, 12…

Creighton Bluejays (13-3, 5-0 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (12-3, 4-0 Big East)

South Orange, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton visits Seton Hall after Morgan Maly scored 28 points in Creighton’s 71-68 victory against the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Pirates have gone 9-1 at home. Seton Hall ranks third in the Big East with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Kaydan Lawson averaging 1.8.

The Bluejays are 5-0 against Big East opponents. Creighton is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Seton Hall scores 66.4 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 64.4 Creighton gives up. Creighton averages 16.2 more points per game (73.7) than Seton Hall allows to opponents (57.5).

The Pirates and Bluejays square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Faith Misonius is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Pirates.

Maly is shooting 48.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, while averaging 17.8 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 8-2, averaging 64.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Bluejays: 9-1, averaging 70.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.