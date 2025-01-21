Seton Hall and No. 10 Marquette meet for conference matchup

Marquette Golden Eagles (15-3, 6-1 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (6-12, 1-6 Big East) Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 8…

Marquette Golden Eagles (15-3, 6-1 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (6-12, 1-6 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -12; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Kameron Jones and No. 10 Marquette visit Isaiah Coleman and Seton Hall in Big East action.

The Pirates are 4-5 on their home court. Seton Hall is 4-8 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.9 turnovers per game.

The Golden Eagles are 6-1 against conference opponents. Marquette is seventh in the Big East with 14.6 assists per game led by Jones averaging 6.6.

Seton Hall’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Marquette gives up. Marquette has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points below the 45.0% shooting opponents of Seton Hall have averaged.

The Pirates and Golden Eagles match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coleman is shooting 41.0% and averaging 15.2 points for the Pirates.

Jones is shooting 49.3% and averaging 19.1 points for the Golden Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, averaging 70.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.