Seppala leads Siena against Quinnipiac after 21-point showing

Quinnipiac Bobcats (12-1, 4-0 MAAC) at Siena Saints (6-7, 3-1 MAAC)

Loudonville, New York; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena takes on Quinnipiac after Teresa Seppala scored 21 points in Siena’s 82-75 loss to the Iona Gaels.

The Saints are 4-3 on their home court. Siena ranks seventh in the MAAC with 21.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Seppala averaging 5.0.

The Bobcats are 4-0 in MAAC play. Quinnipiac is second in the MAAC scoring 69.2 points per game and is shooting 44.0%.

Siena is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 38.5% Quinnipiac allows to opponents. Quinnipiac averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Siena gives up.

The Saints and Bobcats match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahniysha Jackson is averaging 13.1 points and 3.3 assists for the Saints.

Gal Raviv is averaging 15.6 points and 4.2 assists for the Bobcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 6-4, averaging 66.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 67.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points.

