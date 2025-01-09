Seppala leads Siena against Quinnipiac after 21-point performance

Quinnipiac Bobcats (12-1, 4-0 MAAC) at Siena Saints (6-7, 3-1 MAAC) Loudonville, New York; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (12-1, 4-0 MAAC) at Siena Saints (6-7, 3-1 MAAC)

Loudonville, New York; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena faces Quinnipiac after Teresa Seppala scored 21 points in Siena’s 82-75 loss to the Iona Gaels.

The Saints have gone 4-3 in home games. Siena allows 68.9 points and has been outscored by 5.6 points per game.

The Bobcats are 4-0 in MAAC play. Quinnipiac is sixth in the MAAC with 12.6 assists per game led by Gal Raviv averaging 4.2.

Siena’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Quinnipiac gives up. Quinnipiac has shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Siena have averaged.

The Saints and Bobcats face off Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seppala is averaging 19.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and two steals for the Saints.

Raviv is averaging 15.6 points and 4.2 assists for the Bobcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 6-4, averaging 66.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 67.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

