Seppala leads Siena against Merrimack after 21-point game

Merrimack Warriors (7-8, 3-3 MAAC) at Siena Saints (7-8, 4-2 MAAC)

Loudonville, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena plays Merrimack after Teresa Seppala scored 21 points in Siena’s 79-59 victory against the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Saints have gone 4-4 at home. Siena has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Warriors are 3-3 against MAAC opponents. Merrimack is fourth in the MAAC with 32.3 rebounds per game led by Madison Roman averaging 8.9.

Siena’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Merrimack allows. Merrimack averages 58.9 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than the 68.3 Siena allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seppala is averaging 18.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Saints.

Thalia Shepard is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Warriors.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 6-4, averaging 66.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Warriors: 4-6, averaging 61.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

