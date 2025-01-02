Seppala leads Siena against Manhattan after 31-point performance

Siena Saints (5-6, 2-0 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (6-5, 0-2 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Siena Saints (5-6, 2-0 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (6-5, 0-2 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena visits Manhattan after Teresa Seppala scored 31 points in Siena’s 76-73 loss to the Cornell Big Red.

The Jaspers are 3-1 in home games. Manhattan averages 62.3 points while outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The Saints are 2-0 against MAAC opponents. Siena is 1-3 against opponents with a winning record.

Manhattan is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 42.4% Siena allows to opponents. Siena has shot at a 39.2% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 38.1% shooting opponents of Manhattan have averaged.

The Jaspers and Saints match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nitzan Amar is averaging 11 points and 4.9 assists for the Jaspers.

Seppala averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Saints, scoring 18.9 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 6-4, averaging 60.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Saints: 5-5, averaging 63.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.