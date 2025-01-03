Seppala and Siena host Iona

Siena Saints (6-6, 3-0 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (5-8, 3-0 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Siena Saints (6-6, 3-0 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (5-8, 3-0 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena visits Iona after Teresa Seppala scored 24 points in Siena’s 62-60 win over the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Gaels have gone 3-2 at home. Iona is 3-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Saints have gone 3-0 against MAAC opponents. Siena is third in the MAAC scoring 62.3 points per game and is shooting 39.0%.

Iona is shooting 34.5% from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points lower than the 42.0% Siena allows to opponents. Siena averages 62.3 points per game, 2.2 more than the 60.1 Iona allows.

The Gaels and Saints square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ella Fajardo is averaging 7.2 points for the Gaels.

Seppala is shooting 46.9% and averaging 19.4 points for the Saints.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 5-5, averaging 52.4 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points per game.

Saints: 6-4, averaging 64.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.