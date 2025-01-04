Sells’ 17 help Tennessee Tech down Morehead State 74-55

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matthew Sells scored 17 points as Tennessee Tech beat Morehead State 74-55 on Saturday night. Sells…

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matthew Sells scored 17 points as Tennessee Tech beat Morehead State 74-55 on Saturday night.

Sells shot 5 for 6 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Golden Eagles (8-7, 3-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Jaylon Johnson scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 7 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds, eight assists, and five steals. JaJuan Nicholls finished 6 of 10 from the floor to finish with 12 points.

Kenny White Jr. finished with 13 points and six rebounds for the Eagles (8-7, 3-1). Jerone Morton added 13 points and two steals for Morehead State. Anouar Mellouk finished with 12 points and seven rebounds. The loss broke the Eagles’ five-game winning streak.

Both teams play on Thursday. Tennessee Tech visits Eastern Illinois and Morehead State travels to play Little Rock.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

