Sellers leads Washington against Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers (7-10, 0-6 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (12-6, 3-3 Big Ten)

Seattle; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts Purdue after Sayvia Sellers scored 30 points in Washington’s 82-69 loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

The Huskies have gone 9-2 in home games. Washington is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Boilermakers have gone 0-6 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue is 2-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.2 turnovers per game.

Washington makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Purdue has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Purdue averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Washington gives up.

The Huskies and Boilermakers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elle Ladine averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc.

Reagan Bass is averaging 10.2 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Boilermakers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Boilermakers: 3-7, averaging 61.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

