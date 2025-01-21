Sellers and Washington host Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes (12-7, 2-6 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (13-6, 4-3 Big Ten) Seattle; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Iowa Hawkeyes (12-7, 2-6 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (13-6, 4-3 Big Ten)

Seattle; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts Iowa after Sayvia Sellers scored 24 points in Washington’s 87-58 victory against the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Huskies are 10-2 on their home court. Washington ranks ninth in the Big Ten in rebounding with 34.8 rebounds. Dalayah Daniels paces the Huskies with 7.4 boards.

The Hawkeyes are 2-6 in Big Ten play. Iowa ranks ninth in the Big Ten scoring 35.1 points per game in the paint led by Addison O’Grady averaging 8.0.

Washington’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Iowa gives up. Iowa has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points greater than the 38.9% shooting opponents of Washington have averaged.

The Huskies and Hawkeyes square off Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sellers is averaging 16.8 points, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Huskies.

Taylor McCabe is shooting 44.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, while averaging 7.1 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 36.5 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.