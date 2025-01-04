Sellers and No. 8 Maryland host No. 23 Iowa

Maryland Terrapins (13-0, 3-0 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST…

Maryland Terrapins (13-0, 3-0 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Maryland plays No. 23 Iowa after Shyanne Sellers scored 22 points in Maryland’s 78-61 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Hawkeyes have gone 6-0 at home. Iowa scores 77.6 points and has outscored opponents by 13.5 points per game.

The Terrapins are 3-0 against Big Ten opponents. Maryland ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 16.9 assists per game led by Sellers averaging 5.4.

Iowa scores 77.6 points, 19.1 more per game than the 58.5 Maryland gives up. Maryland has shot at a 48.1% clip from the field this season, 9.6 percentage points above the 38.5% shooting opponents of Iowa have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor McCabe is shooting 47.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, while averaging 7.1 points.

Kaylene Smikle is shooting 50.3% and averaging 17.5 points for the Terrapins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 8-2, averaging 74.5 points, 36.1 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Terrapins: 10-0, averaging 86.9 points, 42.7 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

