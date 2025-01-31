Selden leads Gardner-Webb against Winthrop after 27-point showing

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (9-12, 4-4 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (14-9, 4-4 Big South) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (9-12, 4-4 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (14-9, 4-4 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb faces Winthrop after Anthony Selden scored 27 points in Gardner-Webb’s 92-87 win against the Longwood Lancers.

The Eagles have gone 13-1 at home. Winthrop is second in the Big South with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Kelton Talford averaging 4.5.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 4-4 against Big South opponents. Gardner-Webb averages 14.5 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Winthrop scores 84.3 points, 7.0 more per game than the 77.3 Gardner-Webb gives up. Gardner-Webb has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points above the 43.2% shooting opponents of Winthrop have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kasen Harrison is averaging 13 points and 3.7 assists for the Eagles. Talford is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

Darryl Simmons II is averaging 16.2 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Pharell Boyogueno is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 83.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 75.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

