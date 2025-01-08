Sedona Prince records 30 points and 14 rebounds as No. 11 TCU women beat Kansas 80-73

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Sedona Prince had 30 points and 14 rebounds for her seventh double-double of the season, Hailey…

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Sedona Prince had 30 points and 14 rebounds for her seventh double-double of the season, Hailey Van Lith added 19 points and six assists, and No. 11 TCU beat Kansas 80-73 on Wednesday.

TCU (16-1, 4-0 Big 12) secured its second four-game conference winning streak under head coach Mark Campbell.

Van Lith completed a three-point play with 6:41 left in the fourth quarter for a 68-56 lead. Kansas scored eight of the next 10 points to get within six points before TCU guard Taylor Bigby sank a wide open 3-pointer from the corner with 2:25 remaining to make it 73-64.

S’Mya Nichols scored Kansas’ final nine points to cut the deficit to 76-73 with 30.7 seconds left. But Van Lith and Madison Conner sealed it by making 4 of 4 free throws down the stretch.

Bigby finished with 12 points and Conner, averaging 16.8 points per game, scored all nine of her points in the second half for TCU.

Nichols scored 24 points and Elle Evans added 19 for Kansas (11-4, 1-3). Laia Conesa had 12.

TCU led 38-32 at the break behind 20 points and eight rebounds from Prince. She finished the game 12 of 21 from the field and 6 of 10 at the free-throw line to get within one of her season-high 31 points.

The game was initially scheduled for Tuesday evening before being postponed due to winter weather in the area.

TCU stays on the road to play Texas Tech on Saturday, when Kansas plays at Colorado.

