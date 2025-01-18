Seattle U wins 75-52 over Southern Utah

SEATTLE (AP) — John Christofilis’ 18 points helped Seattle University defeat Southern Utah 75-52 on Saturday night. Christofilis added five…

SEATTLE (AP) — John Christofilis’ 18 points helped Seattle University defeat Southern Utah 75-52 on Saturday night.

Christofilis added five rebounds for the Redhawks (8-10, 3-1 Western Athletic Conference). Maleek Arington went 5 of 9 from the field to add 11 points. Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe finished 4 of 7 from the floor to finish with 10 points.

The Thunderbirds (9-9, 1-3) were led in scoring by Jamir Simpson, who finished with 15 points. Southern Utah also got 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals from Tavi Jackson. Hercy Miller also put up 13 points.

