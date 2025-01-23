Seattle U visits Wells and UT Arlington

Seattle U Redhawks (8-10, 3-1 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (7-11, 0-4 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Seattle U Redhawks (8-10, 3-1 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (7-11, 0-4 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -2; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington takes on Seattle U after Jaden Wells scored 25 points in UT Arlington’s 85-83 overtime loss to the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Mavericks are 4-2 on their home court. UT Arlington is 3-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.

The Redhawks are 3-1 in WAC play. Seattle U has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

UT Arlington scores 76.7 points, 7.9 more per game than the 68.8 Seattle U allows. Seattle U averages 74.1 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 74.8 UT Arlington allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lance Ware is scoring 14.2 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Mavericks. Wells is averaging 11.0 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 35.0% over the past 10 games.

Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe is shooting 59.1% and averaging 15.5 points for the Redhawks. Brayden Maldonado is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.