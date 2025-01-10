Seattle U visits Abilene Christian for conference matchup

Seattle U Redhawks (3-11, 0-1 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (11-5, 0-1 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Seattle U Redhawks (3-11, 0-1 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (11-5, 0-1 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Candy Edokpaigbe and Seattle U visit Bella Earle and Abilene Christian in WAC action Saturday.

The Wildcats have gone 4-4 in home games. Abilene Christian ranks third in the WAC with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Meredith Mayes averaging 3.1.

The Redhawks have gone 0-1 against WAC opponents. Seattle U is 2-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.9 turnovers per game.

Abilene Christian scores 73.2 points per game, 3.1 more points than the 70.1 Seattle U allows. Seattle U averages 57.6 points per game, 0.2 more than the 57.4 Abilene Christian allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Hull is averaging 18.4 points and 2.2 steals for the Wildcats.

Edokpaigbe is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Redhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 77.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 12.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.4 points per game.

Redhawks: 3-7, averaging 58.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.