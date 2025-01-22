Seattle U Redhawks take on the UT Arlington Mavericks on 4-game skid

UT Arlington Mavericks (8-7, 3-1 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (3-14, 0-4 WAC) Seattle; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UT Arlington Mavericks (8-7, 3-1 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (3-14, 0-4 WAC)

Seattle; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U enters the matchup against UT Arlington as losers of four games in a row.

The Redhawks have gone 1-4 at home. Seattle U gives up 70.9 points and has been outscored by 12.7 points per game.

The Mavericks have gone 3-1 against WAC opponents. UT Arlington is second in the WAC with 12.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Avery Brittingham averaging 3.4.

Seattle U scores 58.2 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 67.1 UT Arlington gives up. UT Arlington averages 72.4 points per game, 1.5 more than the 70.9 Seattle U gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christeina Bryan is averaging 8.6 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Redhawks. Candy Edokpaigbe is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Brittingham is averaging 12.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and two steals for the Mavericks. Koi Love is averaging 17.2 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 52.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 1-9, averaging 53.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 34.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 34.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.