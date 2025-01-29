Seattle U Redhawks face the Grand Canyon Antelopes on 6-game skid

Grand Canyon Antelopes (19-2, 6-0 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (3-16, 0-6 WAC) Seattle; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (19-2, 6-0 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (3-16, 0-6 WAC)

Seattle; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U heads into the matchup against Grand Canyon after losing six games in a row.

The Redhawks are 1-5 on their home court. Seattle U is ninth in the WAC scoring 58.0 points while shooting 38.0% from the field.

The Antelopes are 6-0 in conference matchups. Grand Canyon ranks sixth in the WAC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Laura Erikstrup averaging 2.6.

Seattle U scores 58.0 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 57.2 Grand Canyon gives up. Grand Canyon scores 5.1 more points per game (77.5) than Seattle U gives up (72.4).

The Redhawks and Antelopes match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sheridan Liggett is averaging 5.9 points for the Redhawks. Tamia Stricklin is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Alyssa Durazo-Frescas averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 45.6% from beyond the arc. Erikstrup is shooting 64.2% and averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 1-9, averaging 56.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Antelopes: 10-0, averaging 78.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 14.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.6 points.

