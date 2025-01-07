Sears leads No. 5 Alabama against South Carolina after 22-point outing

Alabama Crimson Tide (12-2, 1-0 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (10-4, 0-1 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Alabama visits South Carolina after Mark Sears scored 22 points in Alabama’s 107-79 win over the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Gamecocks have gone 8-1 in home games. South Carolina is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Crimson Tide are 1-0 in conference games. Alabama scores 91.1 points while outscoring opponents by 13.7 points per game.

South Carolina scores 73.8 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than the 77.4 Alabama gives up. Alabama has shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points above the 42.3% shooting opponents of South Carolina have averaged.

The Gamecocks and Crimson Tide square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Murray-Boyles is shooting 62.0% and averaging 15.9 points for the Gamecocks.

Grant Nelson is averaging 13.1 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Crimson Tide.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 8-2, averaging 72.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 9-1, averaging 92.8 points, 41.3 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

