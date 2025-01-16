Sean Moore scores 15 to lead UNC Wilmington over Northeastern 80-72

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Sean Moore scored 15 points as UNC Wilmington beat Northeastern 80-72 on Thursday night. Moore added…

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Sean Moore scored 15 points as UNC Wilmington beat Northeastern 80-72 on Thursday night.

Moore added six rebounds for the Seahawks (13-5, 3-2 Coastal Athletic Association). Noah Ross added 14 points and Harlan Obioha scored 12.

LA Pratt finished with 22 points and five assists for the Huskies (10-8, 2-3). Rashad King totaled 20 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals. JB Frankel had 13 points.

UNC Wilmington entered halftime up 39-36. Moore paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. UNC Wilmington took the lead for good with 11:08 left in the second half on a layup from Bo Montgomery to make it a 54-53 game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

