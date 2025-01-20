SE Louisiana wins 76-68 against East Texas A&M

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Sam Hines Jr.’s 23 points helped SE Louisiana defeat East Texas A&M 76-68 on Monday. Hines…

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Sam Hines Jr.’s 23 points helped SE Louisiana defeat East Texas A&M 76-68 on Monday.

Hines also added seven rebounds for the Lions (11-8, 5-3 Southland Conference). Jakevion Buckley scored 19 points while shooting 7 of 13 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line and added three steals. Brody Rowbury shot 3 of 8 from the field and 11 for 12 from the line to finish with 17 points.

Scooter Williams Jr. and Evan Phelps led the way for the Lions (2-17, 0-8) with 13 points apiece. Yusef Salih had 10 points. The loss was the Lions’ seventh in a row.

Both teams play Saturday. SE Louisiana hosts Incarnate Word and East Texas A&M plays Lamar on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

