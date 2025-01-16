SE Louisiana visits Newsome and East Texas A&M

SE Louisiana Lions (12-3, 6-0 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (4-10, 1-4 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

SE Louisiana Lions (12-3, 6-0 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (4-10, 1-4 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M hosts SE Louisiana after Jordyn Newsome scored 22 points in East Texas A&M’s 69-68 loss to the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The East Texas A&M Lions have gone 3-2 at home. East Texas A&M is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The SE Louisiana Lions are 6-0 in conference play. SE Louisiana is the best team in the Southland scoring 12.9 fast break points per game.

East Texas A&M averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.7 per game SE Louisiana gives up. SE Louisiana averages 70.3 points per game, 2.8 fewer than the 73.1 East Texas A&M allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alva Hedrich is averaging 4.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the East Texas A&M Lions.

Jalencia Pierre is averaging 7.6 points, 4.3 assists and 2.5 steals for the SE Louisiana Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: East Texas A&M Lions: 2-8, averaging 66.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

SE Louisiana Lions: 8-2, averaging 71.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 11.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

