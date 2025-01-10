SE Louisiana visits New Orleans following Horne’s 20-point game

SE Louisiana Lions (11-3, 5-0 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (0-13, 0-4 Southland) New Orleans; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

SE Louisiana Lions (11-3, 5-0 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (0-13, 0-4 Southland)

New Orleans; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana plays New Orleans after Alexius Horne scored 20 points in SE Louisiana’s 87-81 win against the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks.

The Privateers have gone 0-3 in home games. New Orleans has a 0-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Lions are 5-0 against Southland opponents. SE Louisiana averages 69.4 points while outscoring opponents by 12.2 points per game.

New Orleans averages 56.3 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 57.2 SE Louisiana gives up. SE Louisiana averages 69.4 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 76.4 New Orleans gives up to opponents.

The Privateers and Lions meet Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nora Francois is shooting 25.0% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Privateers, while averaging 13.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals.

Jalencia Pierre is averaging 7.8 points, four assists and 2.5 steals for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 0-10, averaging 57.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Lions: 8-2, averaging 69.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 10.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.