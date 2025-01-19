SE Louisiana takes road win streak into matchup with East Texas A&M

SE Louisiana Lions (10-8, 4-3 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (2-16, 0-7 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Monday, 2 p.m. EST…

SE Louisiana Lions (10-8, 4-3 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (2-16, 0-7 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the SE Louisiana Lions play East Texas A&M.

The East Texas A&M Lions are 2-5 on their home court. East Texas A&M ranks sixth in the Southland with 12.8 assists per game led by TJ Thomas averaging 2.3.

The SE Louisiana Lions are 4-3 in Southland play. SE Louisiana is the Southland leader with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Sam Hines Jr. averaging 5.0.

East Texas A&M is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 42.4% SE Louisiana allows to opponents. SE Louisiana’s 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than East Texas A&M has given up to its opponents (49.5%).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khaliq Abdul-Mateen is shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the East Texas A&M Lions, while averaging 8.8 points and 1.5 steals.

Hines is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the SE Louisiana Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: East Texas A&M Lions: 1-9, averaging 64.6 points, 26.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

SE Louisiana Lions: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

