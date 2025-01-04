SE Louisiana takes on Texas A&M-CC, looks for 4th straight win

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (9-4, 1-1 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (9-3, 3-0 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (9-4, 1-1 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (9-3, 3-0 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana heads into a matchup with Texas A&M-CC as winners of three consecutive games.

The Lions are 4-0 in home games. SE Louisiana is eighth in the Southland in rebounding with 32.3 rebounds. Lexi Alexander leads the Lions with 7.1 boards.

The Islanders are 1-1 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-CC ranks fourth in the Southland with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Monae’ Duffy averaging 2.7.

SE Louisiana averages 67.5 points, 13.3 more per game than the 54.2 Texas A&M-CC allows. Texas A&M-CC averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game SE Louisiana allows.

The Lions and Islanders match up Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexius Horne is averaging 14.6 points for the Lions.

Mireia Aguado is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Islanders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 8-2, averaging 66.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.5 points per game.

Islanders: 6-4, averaging 64.9 points, 36.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 11.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.7 points.

