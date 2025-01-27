SE Louisiana takes on Houston Christian in conference showdown

Houston Christian Huskies (5-13, 2-7 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (15-3, 9-0 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Monday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Houston Christian Huskies (5-13, 2-7 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (15-3, 9-0 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alexius Horne and SE Louisiana host Tiffany Tullis and Houston Christian in Southland action Monday.

The Lions have gone 6-0 in home games. SE Louisiana is 15-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

The Huskies have gone 2-7 against Southland opponents. Houston Christian is 2-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 17.7 turnovers per game.

SE Louisiana makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Houston Christian has allowed to its opponents (40.0%). Houston Christian’s 35.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than SE Louisiana has given up to its opponents (37.4%).

The Lions and Huskies match up Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arianna Patton is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 5.8 points. Horne is shooting 50.0% and averaging 16.4 points over the past 10 games.

Erin Maguire is averaging 10.4 points for the Huskies. Amy Cotton is averaging 0.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 9-1, averaging 71.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 11.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points per game.

Huskies: 2-8, averaging 50.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

