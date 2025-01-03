SE Louisiana Lions face the Texas A&M-CC Islanders on 3-game win streak

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (9-4, 1-1 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (9-3, 3-0 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (9-4, 1-1 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (9-3, 3-0 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana seeks to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Texas A&M-CC.

The Lions are 4-0 in home games. SE Louisiana scores 67.5 points and has outscored opponents by 12.7 points per game.

The Islanders have gone 1-1 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-CC is the Southland leader with 37.2 rebounds per game led by Paige Allen averaging 8.5.

SE Louisiana makes 43.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.2 percentage points higher than Texas A&M-CC has allowed to its opponents (31.9%). Texas A&M-CC has shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points above the 35.5% shooting opponents of SE Louisiana have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalencia Pierre is averaging eight points, 3.6 assists and 2.3 steals for the Lions.

Mireia Aguado is averaging 12.4 points, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Islanders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 8-2, averaging 66.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.5 points per game.

Islanders: 6-4, averaging 64.9 points, 36.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 11.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.7 points.

