SE Louisiana Lions face the Northwestern State Demons, look for 4th straight win

SE Louisiana Lions (9-8, 3-3 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (8-9, 4-2 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demons -1.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana will look to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Lions take on Northwestern State.

The Demons are 6-2 on their home court. Northwestern State ranks fourth in the Southland with 14.8 assists per game led by Addison Patterson averaging 3.4.

The Lions have gone 3-3 against Southland opponents. SE Louisiana ranks fifth in the Southland shooting 33.7% from 3-point range.

Northwestern State makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than SE Louisiana has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). SE Louisiana averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Northwestern State gives up.

The Demons and Lions match up Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patterson is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Demons.

Sam Hines Jr. is scoring 15.7 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

