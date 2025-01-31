SE Louisiana hosts New Orleans after Francois’ 21-point showing

New Orleans Privateers (2-17, 2-8 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (17-3, 11-0 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

New Orleans Privateers (2-17, 2-8 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (17-3, 11-0 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits SE Louisiana after Nora Francois scored 21 points in New Orleans’ 83-65 loss to the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks.

The Lions have gone 8-0 at home. SE Louisiana is 17-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

The Privateers have gone 2-8 against Southland opponents. New Orleans is 2-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 19.5 turnovers per game.

SE Louisiana scores 68.5 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 74.6 New Orleans gives up. New Orleans averages 57.8 points per game, 3.5 more than the 54.3 SE Louisiana gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexius Horne is averaging 15 points for the Lions. Taylor Bell is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

Francois is averaging 14.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Privateers. Jayla Kimbrough is averaging 11.9 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 10-0, averaging 72.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 12.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.5 points per game.

Privateers: 2-8, averaging 60.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

