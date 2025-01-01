SE Louisiana faces UT Rio Grande Valley in conference showdown

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-7, 1-1 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (8-3, 2-0 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-7, 1-1 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (8-3, 2-0 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley visits SE Louisiana in Southland action Thursday.

The Lions are 3-0 in home games. SE Louisiana ranks second in the Southland with 38.7 points per game in the paint led by Cheyanne Daniels averaging 8.0.

The Vaqueros are 1-1 in conference matchups. UT Rio Grande Valley is 3-5 against opponents over .500.

SE Louisiana averages 66.4 points per game, 2.9 more points than the 63.5 UT Rio Grande Valley gives up. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than SE Louisiana allows.

The Lions and Vaqueros meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalencia Pierre is averaging 7.4 points, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals for the Lions.

Charlotte O’Keefe is averaging 9.3 points and 10.4 rebounds for the Vaqueros.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 7-3, averaging 65.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points per game.

Vaqueros: 5-5, averaging 63.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.