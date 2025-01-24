SE Louisiana faces Incarnate Word, seeks 5th straight home win

Incarnate Word Cardinals (10-7, 5-3 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (14-3, 8-0 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (10-7, 5-3 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (14-3, 8-0 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Lions face Incarnate Word.

The Lions have gone 5-0 in home games. SE Louisiana is the top team in the Southland averaging 39.8 points in the paint. Cheyanne Daniels leads the Lions with 8.0.

The Cardinals are 5-3 in conference games. Incarnate Word has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

SE Louisiana makes 44.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than Incarnate Word has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). Incarnate Word averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game SE Louisiana allows.

The Lions and Cardinals meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexius Horne is averaging 15.4 points for the Lions. Taylor Bell is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jorja Elliott averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Brynn Lusby is shooting 46.9% and averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 9-1, averaging 72.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 12.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.4 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 68.9 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 12.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

