Scovens and Army host Navy

Navy Midshipmen (6-14, 3-4 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (11-8, 5-2 Patriot League) West Point, New York; Sunday, 3:30…

Navy Midshipmen (6-14, 3-4 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (11-8, 5-2 Patriot League)

West Point, New York; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Knights -2.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Army hosts Navy after Josh Scovens scored 25 points in Army’s 76-71 win over the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Black Knights have gone 8-2 at home. Army is the top team in the Patriot League averaging 34.8 points in the paint. Scovens leads the Black Knights with 9.3.

The Midshipmen have gone 3-4 against Patriot League opponents. Navy is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Army is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 44.2% Navy allows to opponents. Navy averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Army gives up.

The Black Knights and Midshipmen match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Rucker is scoring 19.1 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Black Knights. Scovens is averaging 15.2 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the past 10 games.

Austin Benigni is averaging 17.5 points and 4.3 assists for the Midshipmen. Aidan Kehoe is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Midshipmen: 3-7, averaging 69.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.