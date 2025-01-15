Scovens and Army host Lafayette

Lafayette Leopards (7-10, 2-2 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (8-8, 2-2 Patriot League) West Point, New York; Wednesday, 6…

Lafayette Leopards (7-10, 2-2 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (8-8, 2-2 Patriot League)

West Point, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Knights -1; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Army takes on Lafayette after Josh Scovens scored 22 points in Army’s 74-69 win over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Black Knights are 6-2 on their home court. Army ranks second in the Patriot League in rebounding averaging 33.0 rebounds. AJ Allenspach leads the Black Knights with 8.7 boards.

The Leopards are 2-2 against Patriot League opponents. Lafayette ranks third in the Patriot League with 32.3 rebounds per game led by Justin Vander Baan averaging 6.5.

Army averages 76.9 points, 8.5 more per game than the 68.4 Lafayette allows. Lafayette averages 69.4 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 75.9 Army gives up to opponents.

The Black Knights and Leopards face off Wednesday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Rucker is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Black Knights.

Mark Butler is averaging 7.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Leopards.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Leopards: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

