Scotty Washington scores 21 to lead Cal State Northridge past UC Santa Barbara 78-71

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Scotty Washington had 21 points to lead Cal State Northridge to a 78-71 victory over UC Santa Barbara on Thursday night.

Washington shot 7 of 14 from the field, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the free-throw line for the Matadors (14-7, 6-4 Big West Conference). Marcus Adams Jr. added 18 points and Mahmoud Fofana scored 12.

Stephan D. Swenson led the Gauchos (13-8, 5-5) with 18 points and four assists. Jason Fontenet II added 16 points, six rebounds and four assists. Cole Anderson had 12 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

