Scott scores 16 in Presbyterian’s 68-60 win over Longwood

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Kaleb Scott had 16 points in Presbyterian’s 68-60 victory against Longwood on Thursday.

Scott added seven rebounds for the Blue Hose (8-8, 1-0 Big South Conference). Kory Mincy scored 15 points, shooting 4 for 14 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 9 from the free-throw line. Kobe Stewart had 13 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line.

The Lancers (11-5, 0-1) were led by Elijah Tucker, who recorded 20 points and nine rebounds.

