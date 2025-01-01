Scott leads Middle Tennessee against Florida International after 21-point performance

Florida International Panthers (4-7) at Middle Tennessee Raiders (8-5) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee hosts…

Florida International Panthers (4-7) at Middle Tennessee Raiders (8-5)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee hosts Florida International after Ta’Mia Scott scored 21 points in Middle Tennessee’s 64-51 loss to the Princeton Tigers.

The Raiders are 4-0 on their home court. Middle Tennessee is ninth in the CUSA with 7.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Anastasiia Boldyreva averaging 2.6.

The Panthers have gone 0-2 away from home. Florida International averages 70.8 points and has outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game.

Middle Tennessee’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Florida International gives up. Florida International has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 10.1 percentage points above the 35.7% shooting opponents of Middle Tennessee have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalynn Gregory averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc.

Parris Atkins is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 6-4, averaging 65.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 10.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

