Scott leads JMU against Coastal Carolina after 20-point game

James Madison Dukes (14-4, 6-0 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (13-3, 4-2 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 1…

James Madison Dukes (14-4, 6-0 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (13-3, 4-2 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JMU visits Coastal Carolina after Roshala Scott scored 20 points in JMU’s 93-65 victory against the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Chanticleers are 8-0 in home games. Coastal Carolina scores 78.6 points and has outscored opponents by 15.9 points per game.

The Dukes have gone 6-0 against Sun Belt opponents. JMU ranks ninth in the Sun Belt shooting 29.2% from 3-point range.

Coastal Carolina averages 78.6 points, 15.2 more per game than the 63.4 JMU gives up. JMU averages 8.7 more points per game (71.4) than Coastal Carolina gives up to opponents (62.7).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Savannah Brooks is scoring 15.3 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Chanticleers.

Peyton McDaniel is scoring 15.3 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Dukes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 8-2, averaging 77.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 11.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Dukes: 8-2, averaging 69.6 points, 37.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.