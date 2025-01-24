Scott, Bryant Bulldogs to visit Weltz, Binghamton Bearcats

Bryant Bulldogs (10-9, 3-3 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (11-8, 3-3 America East) Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Bryant Bulldogs (10-9, 3-3 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (11-8, 3-3 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: America East foes Binghamton and Bryant will play on Saturday.

The Bearcats have gone 7-3 in home games. Binghamton scores 61.6 points while outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 3-3 in America East play. Bryant is fourth in the America East with 12.8 assists per game led by Mia Mancini averaging 2.6.

Binghamton scores 61.6 points per game, 2.1 more points than the 59.5 Bryant allows. Bryant averages 56.7 points per game, 1.4 fewer than the 58.1 Binghamton allows.

The Bearcats and Bulldogs square off Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jadyn Weltz is scoring 10.5 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Bearcats. Yanniah Boyd is averaging 11.1 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Mancini is shooting 31.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 10.4 points. Ali Brigham is averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 61.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 51.1 points, 27.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.