Scott and High Point host Charleston Southern

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-10, 1-1 Big South) at High Point Panthers (7-8, 2-0 Big South) High Point, North Carolina; Wednesday,…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-10, 1-1 Big South) at High Point Panthers (7-8, 2-0 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point takes on Charleston Southern after Lauren Scott scored 22 points in High Point’s 84-53 win against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Panthers have gone 5-1 at home. High Point is eighth in the Big South with 21.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Dom Nesland averaging 3.2.

The Buccaneers are 1-1 against Big South opponents. Charleston Southern is eighth in the Big South scoring 23.1 points per game in the paint led by Catherine Alben averaging 7.3.

High Point averages 65.8 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 73.6 Charleston Southern allows. Charleston Southern averages 55.3 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 62.8 High Point allows to opponents.

The Panthers and Buccaneers meet Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaliyah Collins is averaging 11.2 points, 3.3 assists and 2.6 steals for the Panthers.

Alben is scoring 14.5 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Buccaneers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 65.6 points, 26.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 56.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.