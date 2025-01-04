Schwieger leads Valparaiso against Northern Iowa after 22-point game

Northern Iowa Panthers (9-5, 3-0 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (8-6, 1-2 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Northern Iowa Panthers (9-5, 3-0 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (8-6, 1-2 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -4.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso hosts Northern Iowa after Cooper Schwieger scored 22 points in Valparaiso’s 73-72 victory against the Missouri State Bears.

The Beacons are 6-2 on their home court. Valparaiso is fifth in the MVC scoring 79.5 points while shooting 44.1% from the field.

The Panthers have gone 3-0 against MVC opponents. Northern Iowa is seventh in the MVC scoring 77.9 points per game and is shooting 51.7%.

Valparaiso’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Northern Iowa allows. Northern Iowa has shot at a 51.7% clip from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 45.2% shooting opponents of Valparaiso have averaged.

The Beacons and Panthers square off Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Schwieger is scoring 14.2 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Beacons.

Tytan Anderson is averaging 13.8 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 6-4, averaging 79.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.